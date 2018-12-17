Judge Ruling Obamacare Unconstitutional Won’t Affect 2019 Coverage ND Insurance Commissioner Says

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner says a controversial court ruling against the Affordable Care Act won’t impact your health insurance next year.

A Texas judge ruled the Obamacare unconstitutional on Friday. Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread visited KVRR to talk about the impact of the ruling. He says if you bought insurance through the ACA, you won’t have to worry about any legal rulings affecting your coverage at least for now.

That doesn’t change anything for the next year. There’s still gonna be appeals. There’s still gonna be legal process that goes on, so the plan you just bought six weeks ago or yesterday is still gonna be good come January 1st and still be in effect and still gonna work,” Godfread said.

Godfread says the Insurance Department can help with issues about any type of insurance. If you have any insurance questions, you’re encouraged to call them at 701-328-2440 or go to ND.gov/ndins.