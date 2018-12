Fargo South Beats Grand Forks Central Behind Good Start

Bruins Beat the Knights, 72-60

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Central traveled south down 1-29 to take on Fargo South Tuesday night.

The Bruins had a great start to the contest. They started the game on a 22-8 run.

The Knights made it close in the end, but the Bruins came out on top, 72-60.