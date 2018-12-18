Kulm, ND – Town of the Week 12-18-18

You Might Like
West Fargo Spreads Holiday Cheer With Family-Friendly Celebration
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The City of West Fargo put on a holiday celebration for families to enjoy. It's a tradition that's been going on for years; in fact, one organizer even grew…
Nine-Year-Old Enlists Help Of Community to Make Her Birthday Wish Come True
FARGO, N.D. -- A West Fargo fourth grader turns down birthday gifts every year, instead asking for canned goods and non–perishables to give to the Great Plains Food Bank. Sometimes all it takes is…
Two Decades of Service: West Fargo Woman Teaches Kids to Help Others
FARGO, N.D. -- There's just something about ringing bells and seeing the smiles on her kids faces that fires up Barb Sinner to help others each holiday season. "It's something that we look forward to.…
