38% of People Can Donate Blood, Help During KVRR & Vitalant’s Holiday Blood Drive

FARGO, N.D. – KVRR and Vitalant are teaming up to encourage you to give the gift of life.

Our Holiday Blood Drive is going on now through New Year’s Eve.

Jamie Moen, a donor recruitment representative with Vitalant, says donating is a simple process that anyone of any age can do from 18 and up. It only takes around 15 minutes to donate blood but expect a little extra time to fill out paperwork.

“About 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate, and only about 10 percent do so we’re encouraging those people if you’ve never donated before come in and give it a try,” Moen said.

Vitalant does a lot of outreach in the community and partnering with businesses to recruit new donors.