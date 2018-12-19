NDSU FB: Entz Welcomes in First Recruiting Class

25 Players Signed With the Bison

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of 25 student-athletes to the Bison program including four recruited walk-ons Wednesday, Dec. 19, the first day of the three-day early signing period in Division I football.

The recruiting class includes a transfer quarterback from Iowa State and players from high schools in eight states including North Dakota (3), Minnesota (8), Wisconsin (4), Illinois (4), Iowa (2), Florida (1), Kansas (1) and Ohio (1).

By position, the Bison added five defensive linemen, four linebackers, four defensive backs, four tight ends/fullbacks, three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, one running back, one quarterback and one kicker/punter.

Student-athletes who do not sign during the early signing period will be able to sign their National Letter of Intent during the regular signing period beginning Wednesday, Feb. 6.

NORTH DAKOTA (3)

Jaden Klabo, TE, 6-4, 214, Fr., Fargo, N.D./Fargo Davies HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Fargo Davies High School…Three-year letterman and two-year starter for coach Jason Thielges…Team captain in 2018…All-conference honoree with 12 catches for 201 yards his senior year…Two-time all-state tight end…Finished with 41 receptions for 828 yards and seven TDs in his career…All-conference basketball player…PERSONAL: Son of Darren Klabo and Kara Ringdahl…Has three brothers, Sam, Mason and Trygve…Older sister, Lexi, plays basketball at North Dakota…Uncle, Chuck Klabo, was an All-America offensive tackle at NDSU…Aunt, Leah (Summerville) Klabo played basketball at NDSU…Grandfather, Brad Klabo, played basketball at NDSU.

Kaden Kuntz, WR, 5-8, 158, Fr., Dickinson, N.D./Trinity HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Trinity High School…Four-year starter under coach John Odermann…Team captain…Selected to the Badlands Bowl all-star game and North Dakota Shrine Game…Class 1A senior athlete of the year with more than 1,600 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns…Rushed for 906 yards and 14 TDs…Caught 21 passes for 353 yards and three TDs…Three-time all-state performer…Finished with 4,025 career all-purpose yards, 45 touchdowns and 11 interceptions…Team went 17-4 and advanced to the state semifinal his last two seasons…Six-time track and field state champion in the sprints, relays and long jump…School record holder in the 4×100 relay and long jump (23 feet)…Also participates in basketball…National Honor Society…Four-time all-academic honoree in football…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business…Son of Dirk and Lori Kuntz…Father was an NAIA All-America football player at Dickinson State…Has a sister, Masy.

Dawson Weisenberger, TE, 6-3, 216, Fr., Fargo, N.D./Fargo South HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Fargo South High School…Three-year starter…All-conference tight end and defensive end his final two seasons under coach Tyler Kosel…First team all-state tight end as a senior with 35 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns…Finished his career with 74 catches for 881 yards and 10 TDs…Also had 105 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and eight forced fumbles on defense…Earned invites to the Badlands Bowl and Shrine Bowl…Participates in basketball, track and field and DECA…National Honor Society member…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business…Son of Brady and Lori Weisenberger…Has a brother, Brayden, who attends NDSU.

MINNESOTA (8)

Bryce Anderson, DT, 6-2, 246, Fr., Hawley, Minn./Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School…Three-year starter…Played tight end/fullback, defensive line and long snapper for coach Anthony Soderberg…Honorable mention all-conference…Team MVP…Also competes in basketball, wrestling and track and field…PERSONAL: Son of Robert and Becky Anderson…Father played football at MSU Moorhead…Mother played basketball at MSUM…Older sister, Faith, played volleyball at Concordia College.

Terrell Hall, CB, 5-10, 187, Fr., Winona, Minn./Winona HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Winona High School…Three-year starter and four-time letterwinner under coach John Casselius…Team went 39-6 in his career with three state playoff appearances…Two-time all-district first team…Set a school record with 99 career receptions…Had 3,392 career all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns…Totaled 85 tackles with 11 interceptions including three pick-sixes…AP all-state and Minnesota Vikings all-state team as a senior…Caught 39 passes for 785 yards and six TDs…Also rushed 18 times for 187 yards and three scores…Returned two punts for TDs and was named District Special Teams Player of the Year…Team captain in basketball…Also competes in track and field…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Mother is Tiffany Mitchell…Has two sisters, Nevaeh and Jaida.

Logan Hofstedt, FB, 6-0, 230, Fr., Cannon Falls, Minn./Cannon Falls HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Cannon Falls High School…Three-year starter and two-time captain for coach Dan Meyers…Associated Press all-state…Three-time all-conference…Rushed for 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns…Set school single-game records for rushing yards (403) and touchdowns (5)…Also had a single-season record 16 sacks on defense…PERSONAL: Plans to major in criminal justice…Son of Josh and Mandi Hofstedt…Older brother, Mason, plays football at NDSU…Also has a sister, Madasyn.

Eli Mostaert, DE, 6-2, 247, Fr., Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville North HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Lakeville North High School…Two-year starter and three-year letterman under coach Brian Vossen…Team captain…Helped Lakeville North to a 13-0 record and Class 6A state championship in 2018…Associated Press all-state first team defensive lineman…Made 96 tackles with 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two interceptions and a touchdown…Two-time all-district first team…Career totals of 138 tackles, 34 TFLs and 14 sacks…Academic all-state in track and field…Competes in the shot put and discus…Also participates in basketball…PERSONAL: Son of Troy and Tracey Mostaert…Has a sister, Riley, and a twin brother, Will, who will also play football at NDSU.

Will Mostaert, DE, 6-2, 233, Fr., Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville North HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Lakeville North High School…Three-year starter for coach Brian Vossen…Team captain…Helped Lakeville North to a 13-0 record and Class 6A state championship in 2018…Associated Press all-state first team defensive lineman…Finished with 54 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, five fumbles, five passes defended and four blocked kicks…Two-time all-district performer…Charted 105 total tackles including 36 TFLs and nine sacks in his career…All-state performer in the shot put, placing fifth…Competes in the discus throw…Academic all-state honoree in track and field…Also participates in basketball…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Son of Troy and Tracey Mostaert…Has a sister, Riley, and a twin brother, Eli, who will also play football at NDSU.

Hunter Poncius, OL, 6-7, 247, Fr., Buffalo, Minn./Buffalo HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Buffalo High School…Three-year letterman…Moved into a starting role his senior year…Played left tackle for coach Todd Bouman…Team bounced back from a .500 finish his junior year to go 6-2 his senior year…Also competed in hockey and track…PERSONAL: Plans to major in mechanical engineering…Son of Erik and Tonia Poncius…Father was an offensive lineman at North Dakota…Has a brother, Gerrit.

Brandon Westberg, OL, 6-3, 260, Fr., Cambridge, Minn./Cambridge-Isanti HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School…First four-year starter at the school since 1965…Played for coach Shane Weibel…2018 Minnesota “Mr. Football” award finalist…First team all-state…Set a school single-season record with 110 knockdown blocks…Led team to a 7-4 record, section championship and state playoff appearance his senior year after three losing seasons…Also competed in track and field…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Son of Carl and Lora Westberg…Has a brother, Kaden.

Travis Yohnke, TE, 6-3, 244, Fr., Carlos, Minn./Parkers Prairie HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Parkers Prairie High School…Four-year starter for coach John Sieling…Two-year captain…All-state first team…Four-time all-district…Totaled 3,204 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns in his career…Set six school records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a season and career…Made 123 career tackles with 30 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 10 forced fumbles on the defensive line…Team MVP twice…All-conference performer for the 2018 Class A state championship baseball team…Two-time MVP of the basketball team and three-time all-conference on the court…Academic all-state honoree…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Son of Chuck and Sandy Yohnke…Has three brothers, Grant, Preston and Spencer.

WISCONSIN (4)

Dylan Hendricks, LB, 6-2, 218, Fr., Pulaski, Wis./Pulaski HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Pulaski High School…Four-year starter on the gridiron…Two-time captain under coaches Jerad Marsh and Todd Rodal…Wisconsin’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 after rushing for 2,833 yards and 32 touchdowns along with 776 passing yards and eight TDs…Associated Press all-state…Conference Offensive Player of the Year his final two seasons…Ranks fourth in Wisconsin high school history with a school-record 6,359 rushing yards…Also had 345 receiving yards, 890 passing yards, and scored 82 total touchdowns…Second team all-conference linebacker as a junior and senior…Made 179 career tackles…Led his team to a 10-2 record as a senior…All-academic first team in basketball three years in a row…Part of a state championship rugby team…PERSONAL: Son of Mark Hendricks and Cindy Morrow…Lists three brothers and one sister…One of his brothers, Dominick, plays football at Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Jacob Lippe, WR, 6-2, 187, Fr., Port Washington, Wis./Port Washington HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Port Washington High School…Three-year starter for coach John Bunyan…Two-year team captain…North Shore Conference Player of the Year in 2018…Accounted 1,659 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns including two TDs as a return specialist…Earned six all-conference first-team honors including three as wide receiver, two as defensive back and one as utility player…All-region wide receiver and defensive back…School record holder for career receptions (110) and receiving yards (1,515)…Also competes in basketball and track and field…Conference placewinner in the long jump and triple jump…PERSONAL: Son of Jason and Marie Lippe…Has two sisters, Carolyn and Natalie, and a brother, Patrick.

Jake Rock, OL, 6-6, 249, Fr., Delafield, Wis./Kettle Moraine HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wis…Started all 11 games at tackle and six at defensive end for coach Justin Gumm…First team all-conference offensive lineman…Made four starts at tight end as a junior with nine catches for 128 yards and one touchdown…Also participates in DECA, Young Life, basketball and track and field…PERSONAL: Plans to major in natural resources management with a minor in business…Son of Patrick and Vickie Rock…Has three brothers, Alex, Patrick and Evan.

Reed Ryan, DE, 6-2, 227, Fr., DeForest, Wis./Waunakee HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Waunakee High School…Two-time all-region and all-area defensive end under coach Pat Rice…Wisconsin’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018…Totaled 80 tackles including 37 tackles for loss and 18 sacks for a 12-1 state semifinal team…Also forced six fumbles, recovered four, and returned one for a touchdown…Team went 45-2 in his career including a Division 2 state championship in 2017…Career totals include 147 total tackles, 63 TFLs and 34 sacks…Four-year starter in wrestling with more than 100 career wins…Placed fifth at the Division 1 state wrestling meet as a junior…Also competes in track and field…PERSONAL: Plans to major in marketing…Son of Erin and Stephanie Ryan…Father played football at Wisconsin and Wisconsin-Whitewater…Has a brother, Chase Parr, and sister, Robyn Ryan…Brother played football at Southwest Minnesota State.

IOWA (2)

Anthony Coleman, CB, 5-9, 176, Fr., Grimes, Iowa/Johnston HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Johnston High School…Four-year starter…Two-time first team all-district cornerback…First team all-state performer in 2018 with seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups…Shrine Bowl selection…Defended 43 passes in his career including a school-record 21 interceptions…Totaled 1,464 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, including two punt return TDs…Four-time all-academic honoree…Also competed in track and field…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Son of Percy and Mia Coleman…Father played football at Northwest Missouri State from 1989-92…Has a brother, Marcus, and sister, Felicia.

Nick Kubitz, LB, 6-2, 197, Fr., Dubuque, Iowa/Dubuque HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Dubuque High School…Two-year starter under coach Dale Ploessl…Team captain…First team all-district and second team all-state his junior and senior years…Iowa Shrine Bowl game selection…Made 52 tackles including three sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2018…Finished his career with 109 tackles, 13 TFLs, five sacks and four interceptions…Placed fifth in the state long jump competition…Also competed in basketball, baseball and swimming…National Honor Society member…PERSONAL: Son of Jason and Liz Kubitz…Has two brothers, Ben and Zak.

ILLINOIS (4)

Luke Dwyer, LB, 6-2, 200, Fr., Hawthorn Woods, Ill./Lake Zurich HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Lake Zurich High School…Two-year starter for coach Luke Mertens…Team captain and all-state performer as a senior…Charted 81 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions…Two-time all-conference and academic all-state honoree…Career totals include 142 tackles, 21 TFLs, seven sacks, four INTs and two defensive TDs…Team advanced to the state final in 2017…Also competes in baseball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Son of Jon and Leslie Dwyer…Father played football at Army and Kent State…Has a sister, Grace, and brother, Jack.

Giancarlo Volpentesta, S, 6-0, 175, Fr., Highland Park, Ill./Highland Park HS

PERSONAL: 2019 graduate of Highland Park High School…Three-year starter for coach David Lindquist…Team captain…Illinois Shrine Game selection…First-team all-area and all-conference…Had 860 receiving yards and seven touchdowns his senior year…Part of a conference championship team as a junior…Career 56 catches for 1,100 yards and 13 TDs…Also had seven interceptions as a defensive back…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business…Son of Anthony and Josie Volpentesta…Older brother, Cristian, plays football for Wisconsin.

Luke Weerts, LB, 6-1, 227, Fr., Batavia, Ill./Batavia HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Batavia High School…Three-year starter for coach Dennis Piron…First team all-state and DuKane Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018…Made 98 tackles including 78 solo stops with 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 21 quarterback hurries…Two-time all-area first team…Set school career records with 281 total tackles and 225 solo tackles…Had 52 career TFLs with 17 sacks, 47 hurries, four forced fumbles and three recoveries…Team went 25-2 his final two seasons with a Class 7A state championship in 2017 and a semifinal finish in 2018…Three-time academic all-conference and two-time academic all-state…Also competed in track and field…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Son of Matt and Julie Weerts…Father was a guard at Augustana College in Illinois…Has a sister, Abby, and two brothers, Ben and Matthew…Ben was a quarterback at Wisconsin-La Crosse…Also has a cousin, Matt Roth, who spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, Browns and Jaguars.

Julian Wlodarczyk, S, 6-2, 190, Fr., Naperville, Ill./Metea Valley HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Metea Valley High School in Aurora, Ill…Two-year team captain…Coached by Ben Kleinhans…All-conference first team and all-area second team in 2018…Team MVP…Two-time academic all-conference…Academic all-state…Also participated in lacrosse…PERSONAL: Plans to major in finance…Son of Michael and Amanda Wlodarczyk…Has a sister, Jada.

FLORIDA (1)

Jalen Bussey, RB, 5-5, 150, Fr., Brandon, Fla./Tampa Catholic HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of Tampa Catholic High School…Three-year letterman and two-year starter for coach Jeris McIntyre…Team captain his senior year…Running back and slot receiver…Averaged 9.6 yards per carry his final season…Rushed for 569 yards and five TDs…Had 1,272 career rushing yards and 13 TDs…East-West all-star game participant…High school team went 21-12 with a district championship in 2016…Also a two-time state finalist in track and field…PERSONAL: Plans to major in sport management…Son of Aaron Bussey and LaTrice and Derrick Ham…Has one sister, Aniyah.

KANSAS (1)

Javier Derritt, DT, 6-1, 292, Fr., Olathe, Kan./St. Thomas Aquinas HS

HIGH SCHOOL: 2019 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kan…Four-year starter for coach Randy Dreiling…Captain for the school’s first Class 5A state championship team that went 13-0…Two-time all-state selection by the Wichita Eagle and Topeka Capital Journal…2018 Kansas Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year…Made 65 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, 34 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and two punt blocks…Three-time All-Eastern Kansas League…Career totals include 175 tackles, 28.5 TFLs, 14 sacks, 80 hurries and eight breakups…Three-time state qualifier in track and field and part of two Class 5A state championship teams…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business administration…Son of Wanzetta Derritt…Has two brothers, Jacob and Paris, and a sister, Breanna.

OHIO (1)

Griffin Crosa, K/P, 6-0, 160, Fr., Powell, Ohio/Dublin Scioto HS

HIGH SCHOOL: Graduated in December 2018 from Dublin Scioto High School…Four-year starting kicker and punter…First team all-conference and all-district senior…Second team all-state…Went 6 of 8 on field goals with a long of 46 yards…Converted all 38 PAT attempts…Averaged 38.5 yards per punt…Made 19 of 26 career field goal tries and all 115 PATs…PERSONAL: Plans to major in finance…Son of Fernando and Christina Crosa…Older brother, Sam, is a kicker for Western Illinois…Father played Division I college soccer…Grandfather was a professional soccer player in Uruguay.

TRANSFERS (1)

Zeb Noland, QB, 6-3, 225, Jr., Watkinsville, Ga./Oconee County HS/Iowa State

2018 SEASON (SOPHOMORE): Played in five games for Iowa State…Passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to fifth-ranked Oklahoma…Passed for 233 yards and one TD in a win over Akron…Went 70-for-110 for 722 yards and four TDs altogether…2017 SEASON (FRESHMAN): Played in four games for Iowa State including one start…Completed 36 of 66 passes for 533 yards and two TDs…2016 SEASON (REDSHIRT): Sat out the season as a redshirt at Iowa State…HIGH SCHOOL: 2016 graduate of Oconee County High School, where he was coached by his father, Travis Noland…Two-time all-region pick…Region 8AAA Player of the Year as a senior…Passed for 1,627 yards and 17 touchdowns completing 79 of 169 passes…Led his team to a 9-3 record and the Region 8AAA championship, its first regional title since 2004…As a junior, completed 107 of 193 passes for 1,966 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for six scores…PERSONAL: Majoring in communications…Son of Travis and Julie Noland…Father played quarterback at Appalachian State.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2019 FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNING CLASS

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown/Previous Schools Jalen Bussey RB 5-5 150 Fr. Brandon, Fla./Tampa Catholic HS Anthony Coleman CB 5-9 176 Fr. Grimes, Iowa/Johnston HS Javier Derritt DT 6-1 292 Fr. Olathe, Kan./St. Thomas Aquinas HS Lucas Dwyer LB 6-2 200 Fr. Hawthorn Woods, Ill./Lake Zurich HS Terrell Hall CB 5-10 187 Fr. Winona, Minn./Winona HS Dylan Hendricks LB 6-2 218 Fr. Pulaski, Wis./Pulaski HS Jaden Klabo TE 6-4 214 Fr. Fargo, N.D./Fargo Davies HS Nick Kubitz LB 6-2 197 Fr. Dubuque, Iowa/Dubuque HS Kaden Kuntz WR 5-8 158 Fr. Dickinson, N.D./Trinity HS Jacob Lippe WR 6-2 187 Fr. Port Washington, Wis./Port Washington HS Eli Mostaert DE 6-2 247 Fr. Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville North HS Will Mostaert DE 6-2 233 Fr. Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville North HS Zeb Noland QB 6-3 225 Jr. Watkinsville, Ga./Oconee County HS/Iowa State Hunter Poncius OL 6-7 247 Fr. Buffalo, Minn./Buffalo HS Jacob Rock OL 6-6 249 Fr. Delafield, Wis./Kettle Moraine HS Reed Ryan DE 6-2 227 Fr. DeForest, Wis./Waunakee HS Luke Weerts LB 6-1 227 Fr. Batavia, Ill./Batavia HS Dawson Weisenberger TE 6-3 216 Fr. Fargo, N.D./Fargo South HS Brandon Westberg OL 6-3 260 Fr. Cambridge, Minn./Cambridge-Isanti HS Julian Wlodarczyk S 6-2 190 Fr. Naperville, Ill./Metea Valley HS Travis Yohnke TE 6-3 244 Fr. Carlos, Minn./Parkers Prairie HS

RECRUITED WALK-ONS