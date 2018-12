North Dakota Population Hits All-Time High, Minnesota Population Also Rises

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s population has grown to an all-time high.

The U.S. Census Bureau says that as of July 1, North Dakota’s population was estimated at 760,077 people.

That’s up 4,900 people from an estimate in July 2017.

The population has grown since the 2010 Census pegged it at more than 672,000 and it grew as the Bakken oil boom peaked.

The state lost people from 2015 to 2017 due to a slowdown in the state’s oil patch caused by depressed crude prices.

North Dakota is the 47th most populous state, leading only Alaska, Wyoming and Vermont.

Minnesota’s population grew by 43,000 people between 2017 and 2018.

That puts the state’s population over 5.6 million.