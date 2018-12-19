Saving Savanna’s Act: Activists Rally at Sen.-Elect Kevin Cramer’s Offices Across State

The bill was passed unanimously in the Senate, halted down the House

FARGO, N.D. — Time is running out to pass Savanna’s Act or it will be back to square one on the legislation in the next session.

To prevent that from happening, activists for Native women’s rights were outside Senator-Elect Kevin Cramer’s offices across the state. Savanna’s Act would improve crime databases and start reporting missing and murdered indigenous people. The bill was unanimously passed in the Senate on but was halted in the House.

On Monday, Cramer told KVRR the bill isn’t passed yet because “it might be a matter of the clock and a technical glitch.” Activists say Cramer needs to be there for Native Americans’ safety and put aside politics.

“If he can stand beside us Native Americans, if he can stand beside humanity, then we can move forward. And if he can do that by standing up to racism, then we have a better world,” said Amanda Vivier, Native American’s rights activist.

A spokeswoman for Savanna Greywind’s family says they believe Cramer’s “loud and clear” voice would help this “pivotal” piece of legislation get passed. Cramer says he “intends to work with colleagues about hearing and passing the bill in the remaining hours of the 115th Congress.”