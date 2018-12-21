Laying the Foundation: Davies Students Building a House

The 1800 square foot home will be complete this spring

FARGO, N.D. — Students at Davies High School are showing off their skills with projects built with their bare hands.

As part of the school’s Career and Technical Education program, students showcased their assignments from classes such as woodworking and engineering.

The largest project on display was an 18000 square foot, single–family home that several students have been building throughout the school year.

“Just starting from absolutely nothing to just being inside of a house that I helped build, it’s just really cool that I can do this for someone,” said Cody Younggren, a senior at Davies.

“We got a good group that like to work together, we work together really well, and we just have fun. We have a lot of fun in this class,” said Brody Mohr, a senior at Davies.

The house should be completed this spring.

Davies plans to offer more home-building courses in the future.