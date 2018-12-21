Play of the Week Nominees: December 21st

Sheyenne, West Fargo Battle for POTW

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week are both from the same sheet of ice and the same game. West Fargo bragging rights for this one as Sheyenne and West Fargo duke it out for all the marbles.

West Fargo defenseman Brayden Jacobsen with the great awareness in the corner, he fires it on net and the puck goes in.

Dangle city as Mustang forward Kade Peterson gets past the defense, fires a shot on goal, the puck deflects off the goalies pad and defenseman Connor Eichenberg is there for the rebound.

Vote for the High School Play of the Week at www.KVRR.com/Sports or by following on Twitter @KVRRSports.