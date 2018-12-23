Kids Enjoy Winter Activities at JF Stables Sleigh Ride Fundraiser

All the proceeds go to Humane Society of Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — With Christmas just around the corner, kids in Detroit Lakes are celebrating by having some winter fun.

At the 7th annual Sleigh Ride Fundraiser, families could ride in a horse-drawn carriage and also go sledding down the hill.

Kids also met some of the stable’s horses while trying to stay warm during the snow.

The stable’s owner says the fundraiser is one of her favorite events of the year.

“It’s a good thing to do before Christmas, you get the spirit of Christmas. We see all those people having fun sharing this experience with them and the sleigh rides are just great,” said Johanne Pardiac, the owner of JF Stables.

All of the proceeds from today’s fundraiser will go to the Humane Society of Detroit Lakes.