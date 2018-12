Salvation Army Makes Final Push towards $900,000 Kettle Goal

Volunteers set up shop outside several metro locations

FARGO, N.D. — On the last day of its Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army tries to reach its annual $900,000 goal.

Volunteers set up shop at various locations across the metro, including West Acres, to encourage some last–minute donations.

Leslie Hagemeister has been volunteering with the Salvation Army, but this marks her first Christmas Eve ringing the bells.

She says she loves to spread Christmas cheer anyway she can, especially when making a difference for the community.

“It’s just fun to be out here and see the people and talk to people and enjoying it this time of year, and giving a little joy because it’s a holly, jolly, Christmastime,” Hagemeister said.

Last year, the Salvation Army fell just short of its $900,000 goal.

As of last week, they have raised more than half of their desired total.