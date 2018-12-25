Fargo IHOP Open For Business On Christmas Day

FARGO– The Fargo IHOP is one of the few businesses up and running on Christmas Day.

IHOP received a lot of calls throughout the morning from customers making sure it was open.

An IHOP server says she thinks it’s wonderful and enjoys seeing families together enjoying their meals on Christmas.

The restaurant is expecting customer traffic to continue throughout the week because of gift returns and exchanges at businesses nearby.

“It’s pretty steady, which is nice,” Fargo IHOP server Robyn Erdmann said. “It makes the day go a little faster and you get to spend the holidays with our family-coworkers, which is nice, and the fun part of it is we get to dress up.”

The Fargo IHOP was opened for breakfast and closed for the holiday at noon.