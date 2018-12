Salvation Army Holds Free Christmas Meal, Open to Public

About 200 people were served

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of people get a nice, warm meal thanks to volunteers at the Salvation Army.

The menu includes items like ham, scalloped potatoes, and cranberry sauce. There was also dessert with pie, cookies, and donuts.

The Salvation Army served about 200 people at their Fargo location.

They say the holiday is not just about food, but fellowship as well.

“It’s important for people to have a place not just to go when they’re hungry but also a place to go to feel like they belong and that they can celebrate Christmas as well,” Major Vangie O’Neil said.

The Salvation Army holds Christmas meals in all across the country.