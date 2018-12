Man hurt in collision with plow in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ohio man was injured after his car rear-ended the back of a MnDot snowplow Wed. night on Hwy. 10 in Detroit Lakes.

The State Patrol says the snowplow driver had moved to the right shoulder to raise the plow over some railroad tracks when his truck was hit by a driver who had followed him onto the shoulder.

The driver of the car was hospitalized in Detroit Lakes with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the highway was snowy and icy at the time of the crash.