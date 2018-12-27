NDSU: EWU Quarterback Adds ‘New Wrinkle’ to Otherwise Familiar Team

The Eagles and Bison match up on January 5th in the FCS Championship Game

FARGO, N.D. — Vacation is over for North Dakota State football, and now it’s back to business.

The team practiced Thursday for the first time since taking some time off for the holidays.

NDSU has just over a week until its matchup against Eastern Washington in the FCS Championship Game.

The eagles won the national title back in 2010 and are no stranger to big games.

Eastern Washington is leaning on sophomore quarterback Eric Barriere, who is filling in for an injured Gage Gubrud.

Gubrud had a very decorated career with Eastern, but Barriere is more of a mobile threat.

“It’s a little bit different with the new quarterback,” NDSU senior defensive tackle Aaron Steidl said. “He’s really really fast. He’s run like a 4.50 40 [-yard dash] or something, who knows. He runs around on film, so we’ve got to keep him in the pocket, that’s going to be a big key for us.”

The two schools have faced off in each of the previous two seasons, but never with Barriere at QB.

“I think a big wrinkle is their quarterback,” senior safety Jaylaan Wimbush said. “He’s a young guy, but he is electric. He’s fast, quick. He knows what he’s doing with the ball. I feel like that’s a big difference in what I’ve seen.”

The Championship Game is Saturday, January 5 in Frisco, Texas.