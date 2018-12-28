Friday’s Fargo Force & NDSU Men’s Basketball Games Postponed

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Force have announced because of bad weather and travel conditions, Friday night’s game against the Sioux City Musketeers at Scheels Arena has been postponed.

The team has not determined a rescheduled date.

Tickets will be honored the day of the rescheduled game and refunds are available where the tickets were bought.

The Summit League men’s basketball opener between North Dakota State and South Dakota has also been postponed.

The game will be played Saturday December 29th at noon at the Scheels Center.

Friday’s Bison women’s basketball game against Purdue Fort Wayne will be played as scheduled Friday at 5:00 PM at the Scheels Center.