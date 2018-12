Grand Forks Kmart Closing in March

80 Sears and Kmart stores will close in late March including in Grand Forks.

Sears Holdings says it’s a process to “accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring.”

The Grand Forks Kmart will close. Minnesota stores include the Sears in the Mall of America in Bloomington and the store in Rochester.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks.

This is in addition to previously announced closure of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February.