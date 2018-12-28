Trooper’s Squad Car Hit on I-94 in Fargo

Austin Erickson,

FARGO, N.D. – No one was hurt when a car sideswiped a North Dakota Highway Patrol squad car on Interstate 94 in Fargo on Friday.

It happened around 10:15 on the westbound side of the interstate between the Red River bridge and University Drive.

The Highway Patrol says the trooper was investigating a crash when a Fargo driver lost control and sideswiped the patrol car.

Moments later, two vehicles crashed in the same area. Another three vehicles spun out nearby, almost hitting the trooper and drivers.

The Highway Patrol reminds drivers to keep enough space in between your car and others. It’s also important not to brake hard as it can cause vehicles to skid on snowy and icy roads.

