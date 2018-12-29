Fashion Show Highlights Indian Culture in F-M Area

Models wore their own clothes and even walked alongside their American friends

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County and their exhibition of the Smithsonian Institute’s Beyond Bollywood: Indian Americans Shape the Nation, is giving the F-M area a taste of Indian culture.

An Indian fashion show at the Hjemkomst Center showcased clothes that represent a rich history.

“I want them to take away the rich cultural clothing tradition of India. We have so many clothes, and I think India is a country where some clothes were worn 500, a thousand years ago are still worn today,” Anu Gaba, an exhibit organizer, said.

Models strutted their own clothes on the runway, which came from trips to the motherland. Some even lent their clothes to their American friends, who modeled right along side them.

“We don’t get occasions to wear much, because we are very far from our country, but we still try wear on festivals, and different types of cultural events just to get attached to our country roots,” Shilpi Agrawal, who modeled in the show, said.

Some models say walking down the runway in their traditional clothes helps them connect to their heritage in a different country.

“It’s just a good way to connect back to the culture, show it off in America, which to me is a privilege. I’m wearing my grandmother’s sari. This is what, 50 years ago. She probably never even expected to be here. I’m just proud to wear her heirloom in this country,” Aamani Gundu said.

“It’s always an interchange. We learn so much from America. It’s just good to exchange how we live, how we eat, what are our thoughts, and afterwards you realize most people are so the same,” Gaba said.

For many, even though their birth country is on the other side of the globe, the F–M area has become home.

“Fargo–Moorhead area, which is mainly Norwegian people, they have given us this opportunity to have a multicultural society in this area. I’m so blessed to be part of the F-M area. This is our second home,” Vijay Gaba said.

“In spite of the weather, in spite of the location, we are really proud to be Fargoans,” Anu Gaba said.

The Hjemkomst Center will host other events exploring Indian culture throughout the next several months.