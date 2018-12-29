Last Weekend For Pride of Dakota Pop Up Market at West Acres Mall

The shop sells all local products, from jams to wines to salsa

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the last weekend for the Pride of Dakota pop up market at the West Acres Mall.

In their second year, owners say they’ve had a very successful 45-day run as people did their holiday shopping.

Pride of Dakota sells all local products, from jams to wine to salsa.

Owners say they’ve seen thousands of customers throughout the holiday season.

“What we’ve noticed is a tremendous loyalty to local products. We always hear, ‘I always buy this product,’ and it’s really humbling to hear that they love the products and they’re repeat customers. That means you’ve found your marketplace,” co-ownerGreg Kempel said.

The last days of the market are tomorrow and Monday.