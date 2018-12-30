Bison Men Fall Short in OT against Purdue Fort Wayne

NDSU held a 15-point lead in the second half.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Purdue Fort Wayne senior John Konchar scored 38 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Mastodons to a 90-87 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon.

The Bison led by as many as 15 points in the second half, holding a 61-46 advantage with just under 14 minutes remaining. NDSU was ahead 71-64 with 5:15 on the clock when Konchar scored eight straight points to give Purdue Fort Wayne its first lead since early in the first half.

Down 81-77 with 25 seconds remaining, the Bison got a pair of clutch three-pointers from Rocky Kreuser and Vinnie Shahid to force overtime. Kreuser hit from the top of the key with 13.8 seconds left, and after a pair of Konchar free throws, Shahid drilled a game-tying three with 3.3 seconds on the clock.

The game went to overtime tied 83-83. Konchar scored six of the Mastodons’ seven points in overtime, hitting the game-winner from 25 feet out on the left wing with Tyson Ward’s hand in his face.

Junior Jared Samuelson led the Bison with 17 points, making a season-high five three-pointers. Four other Bison scored in double figures – Ward with 16, Shahid with 13, Tyree Eady with 12, and Kreuser with 11.

The Bison led for 32 of the game’s 45 minutes. NDSU shot 50 percent overall, 42 percent (12-for-29) from beyond the arc, and 17-of-18 at the free throw line.

NDSU plays next at Omaha on Wednesday, Jan. 2.