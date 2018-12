BLIZZARD AND WIND CHILL WARNINGS

Wind Chills to -45 and low visibility

A Blizzard Warning is out until 6pm Monday for the southern Red River Valley. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph are causing localized white out conditions and drifting snow across roadways. Scattered snow and ices is reported on most roadways in eastern North Dakota and no travel is advised in the Minnesota counties in the southern Red River Valley. Winds will begin to diminish this evening according to KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec.

Dangerously low wind chills will continue into the morning hours on New Years Day. Wind chills as low as -45 are possible in parts of the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for a large potions of the KVRR viewing area. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes with wind chill values this low. Even though the wind will subside, the actual air temperature will drop to around or below -20 overnight, so even a light breeze will keep wind chills dangerously low.