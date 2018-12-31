Eastern Washington Brings Improved Defense to FCS Championship Game

The Bison beat the Eagles in each of the last two seasons

FARGO, N.D. — It is game week for the final time this season for North Dakota State football.

One of numerous perks of playing in the national championship game virtually every year is that you know when your last game is.

The Bison have not lost a title game in the Division-I era. Eastern washington is hoping to end that streak and win its second championship so far this decade.

NDSU has played the Eagles in each of the last two years.

Head coach Chris Klieman says there is one noticeable difference about this year’s squad under second-year head coach Aaron Best.

“They are so much better defensively this year, I believe, than they were last year,” Klieman said. “You can just tell year two more guys probably bought in, more guys believing in the culture. You have more guys believing in what you’re trying to get across with trying to run the football and trying to stop the run to have a chance to be successful long term in the playoffs, and they’re doing a really good job with that.”

The Bison will practice Wednesday morning in Fargo and fly down to Frisco, Texas Wednesday afternoon.