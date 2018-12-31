NDHP: Driver Who Died near Kindred Wasn’t Wearing Seat Belt

Austin Erickson,

NEAR KINDRED, N.D. – A male is dead after a crash in snowy conditions at the Kindred exit of Interstate 29 on Monday.

It happened at the northbound underpass of Highway 46 around 2:00 PM.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup and van were in the right lane and passed “by a large vehicle” causing whiteout conditions. As the vehicles slowed down, a semi rear-ended the van causing it to hit the pickup.

The driver of the van died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt. No one else was injured.

The name of the person who died is expected to be released on Tuesday after family is notified.

