No Travel Advisory For South Eastern North Dakota

Cities included in the No Travel Advisory are Valley City, Wahpeton, Fargo, Hillsboro, Lisbon and surrounding areas.

FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have issued a No Travel Advisory for south eastern North Dakota due to blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.

A No Travel Advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.

Motorists should be advised that they may encounter heavy snow drifts at structures and sheltered areas and some roadways may be reduced to one lane due to heavy winds.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds, drive according to the conditions and always wear your seat belt.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling.

For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Information Map at www.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT.

The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service.

Conditions may vary from those reported.