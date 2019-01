Sheyenne’s Kuntz Grabs Another Play of the Week Honor

Christian Kuntz faked out the defender and drove in for the layup

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For the second time in the month of December, Sheyenne’s Christian Kuntz is the winner of the High School Play of the Week.

Kuntz feigned right and drove past his defender for the layup, and the defense didn’t have a chance.