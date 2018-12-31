Warren Takes Big Step Towards Run For President

The Massachusetts Democrat says she's forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 campaign.
Joe Radske,

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Sen. Elizabeth Warren is taking the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency.

She is hoping her reputation as a populist fighter can help her navigate a Democratic field that could include nearly two dozen candidates.

The Massachusetts Democrat says she’s forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 campaign.

She’s the most prominent Democrat yet to make such a move.

Warren burst onto the national scene a decade ago during the financial crisis with calls for greater consumer protections, and quickly became one of the party’s more prominent liberals.

Now, as a likely presidential contender, she is appealing to the party’s base.

A video released Monday announcing her move notes the economic challenges facing people of color along with images of a women’s march and Warren’s participation at an LGBT event.

 

Categories: Local News, Politics / Elections
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Democrat-Backed Gun Bills Put On Hold By Republica...
Minnesota State Senator to Resign Over Sexual Misc...
Ultrasound Abortion Bill Vetoed By Governor Mark D...
Vice President Pence Headed To Fargo

You Might Like

Stutsman County Sobriety Checkpoint Ends With Zero Arrests

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND -- Zero. That is the number of drunk driving arrests made during a sobriety checkpoint Saturday in Stutsman County. During the checkpoint, 59 vehicles were screened, and no violations were found. Saturation patrols conducted by the North Dakota…

Warren Takes Big Step Towards Run For President

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Sen. Elizabeth Warren is taking the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency. She is hoping her reputation as a populist fighter can help her navigate a Democratic field that could include…

KVRR - Vitalant Holiday Blood Drive

FARGO, ND -- KVRR & Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, have partnered for a holiday blood drive. There's nothing more important this holiday season than helping others in need. Every day KVRR will highlight another aspect of blood donation. From…