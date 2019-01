Weather A Factor In I-29 Fatal Crash

The crash happened Monday afternoon in snowy conditions at the Kindred exit of Interstate 29.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) . – Weather was a factor in a fatal crash south of Fargo.

The State Patrol says a pickup and van were northbound in the right lane and were passed by a “large vehicle” that caused whiteout conditions.

As the vehicles slowed down, a semi rear-ended the van causing it to hit the pickup.

The van ended up in the ditch.

The pickup and semi went into the median.

The driver of the van died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was injured.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The crash is under investigation.