Shelters Come Together: Churches United, Dorothy Day House Merge

Churches United takes over control of both Dorothy Day House and Food Pantry

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two homeless shelters in Moorhead merged in order to serve more people in the community.

Churches United takes control of the Dorothy Day Food Pantry and Shelter.

Both the shelter and food pantry will continue to use the Dorothy Day name, but Churches United will handle all the oversight and management of its programs.

Pastor Sue Koesterman, the Executive Director of Churches United, says the merger gives them more opportunities to help others.

“Both groups have been engaged in the same work for a long time, we have very similar missions, and are guided by very similar principles, so this just gives us an opportunity to come together and work more effectively,” said Koesterman.

Koesterman says this year will serve as a transitional period to feel out how effective the partnership can become.