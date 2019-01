Bemidji Police Looking For The Publics Help

If you can help, please call Officer O'Bryan at 218-368-0891.

BEMIDJI, MN — The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying people of interest in regards to an ongoing investigation.

If you can help, please call Officer O’Bryan at 218-368-0891.

When contacting law enforcement please reference PHOTO 362 when speaking with the Officer or leaving a message.