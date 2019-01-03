Bison Fans Feeling Lucky Number 7 on Their Bus Ride Down to Frisco

From Bismarck to Frisco, with stops in Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo and Sioux Falls, the herd is enjoying the atmosphere in the bus "mobile tailgating"

FARGO, N.D. — Fans are feeling lucky number seven as they head to Frisco.

And their off, but first, let’s rewind.

“She has been packed since ten o’clock sitting in the house waiting to go if that tells you anything,” said Tom Fenner, a fan.

It’s that time again, the journey to the F-C-S National Championship game.

“Every year is different, every year is special, but it never gets old,” said Mike Schmitz, the owner of Midwest Sports Tours.

…but for some, it’s a first time thing.

“This is our first trip so it’s super exciting because of that but I still think that there is such a tradition and such a following of the Bison that we’re all excited whether it’s our seventh year or our tenth year,” said Pam Maher, a fan.

And old timers have some advice.

“Sit back and enjoy the ride. A lot of people said well we should have gone, we should have gone and now we are,” Schmitz said.

From Bismarck to Frisco, with stops in Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo and Sioux Falls, the herd is enjoying the atmosphere in the bus “mobile tailgating.”

Whether you’ve been to Frisco or just watched on TV, there’s one thing all fans agree on.

“You can’t even begin to describe it until you get there. It’s totally different than being here at the dome,” said one fan.

“Seeing all the people down there, that’s the coolest thing ever,” Schmitz said.

And even though the championship game is nothing new for NDSU, there’s no guarantee they’ll be back next year.

“Certainly don’t want to miss this. This is sort of a once in a lifetime thing in a way. It’s not a given it’ll keep happening,” Fenner said.

The buses left tonight from the Horse Park and are planning to arrive in Frisco around lunchtime tomorrow.