Fargo Matbus Station Evacuated Briefly

FARGO, ND — The Matbus station in downtown Fargo was evacuated briefly this afternoon.

Transit Fleet and Facility Manager Jordan Smith explained they noticed a mini fridge was left outside the east entrance around 2:15 p.m.

They made an announcement in the terminal and no one claimed the unit.

So as a precaution they evacuated the building and called Fargo Police.

Police arrived and fifteen minutes later they discovered there was no threat.

The facility at 502 Northern Pacific Ave. was reopened by 2:30 p.m.