Fargo Matbus Station Evacuated Briefly

Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND — The Matbus station in downtown Fargo was evacuated briefly this afternoon.

They made an announcement in the terminal and no one claimed the unit.

So as a precaution they evacuated the building and called Fargo Police.

Police arrived and fifteen minutes later they discovered there was no threat.

The facility at 502 Northern Pacific Ave. was reopened by 2:30 p.m.

