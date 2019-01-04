Grand Forks Police Looking for Suspect After Attempted Armed Robbery

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police are looking for a suspected robber after an armed man tried to steal a woman’s purse in Grand Forks.

The victim was walking in the 400 block of north 5th street when a man tried to take her purse, but she fought back.

She received a bruised knuckle ad a bump on the back of her head from the fight.

She says he has been seen in this area before.

The suspect is described as white, 5’10, skinny, with dirty blonde hair and light colored eyes.

He also has a distinct crooked nose and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

There is likely an obvious bite mark on his right hand that the victim was able to place.

If anyone sees someone matching the description please contact the police department.