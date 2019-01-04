Morning Stabbing Ends In Arrest

Fargo police say they responded to a 911 hang up to an apartment.

FARGO, ND — One Person is in custody after a stabbing this morning at a Fargo apartment building.

Fargo police say they responded to a 911 hang up to an apartment

In the 3300 block of 31st Ave South. When officers arrived they found a adult male with a minor stab wound to his abdomen. He’s been treated at the hospital and released.

Police believe the victim and suspects knew each other and were fighting inside of the apartment during the incident.

A female there was arrested for violating a protection order.

She is 32 yoa Chelsea Sorby of Fargo..