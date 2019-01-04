NDSU Bookstore Gets Fans Ready for the Big Game with Visit to Frisco

On New Year's Day, a 24-foot-long trailer stocked with Bison merchandise made the trek to Frisco, Texas

FARGO, N.D. — Whether you’re watching the game in Frisco or in Fargo, the NDSU Bookstore is making sure all Bison fans are decked out in green and gold.

This is the bookstore’s seventh time out of the last eight years selling merchandise in both cities during the championship game.

They have Bison apparel for people of all ages.

“My favorite part is just all of the excitement but also where they [the fans] are from,” NDSU Bookstore apparel representative Mary Sivertson said. “We have people from all over the country that stop by the store, that call, that shop on our website, and it’s just that interaction and that’s where Bison Nation truly stems from.”

