Troopers: Fargo Man Crashed Truck on I-29 After Picking Up Pop

FARGO, N.D. – A man has been cited for distracted driving after a crash Interstate 29 in Fargo Friday morning.

It happened near the 32nd Avenue South exit around 6:40.

Troopers say a Fargo man was driving an Isuzu truck when he dropped a pop on the floor of his Isuzu truck and reached to grab it. When he looked up, he saw a Freightliner truck merging onto I-29 and hit its trailer.

The driver of the Isuzu, 27-year-old Justin Sackenreuter of Fargo was taken to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing a seat belt and his truck is totaled.