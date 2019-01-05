Bison Fans Celebrate Seventh FCS National Title in Eight Years

Some fans gathered at Herd & Horns to celebrate the victory

FARGO, N.D. — As NDSU football edged out Eastern Washington, 38-24, in the FCS Championship in Frisco, fans across the metro say winning in Frisco is becoming their new favorite tradition.

“I mean the feeling never changes, it’s still my team, still our team, being a part of a national championship team, I mean we’re just kind of used to it, but it’s always a cool experience,” said Jayden Mikkonen, an NDSU alumnus.

Even though the Bison have racked up seven national championships this decade, fans felt a little bittersweet about closing the chapter on a golden age.

“Klieman said he felt like a senior today because it was his last game as well, so it was just wonderful to see them go out on a high note,” said Michelle Hans of Fargo.

“I can’t imagine finishing on a better note for both Klieman and Easton. I know they’re onto better things and I’m excited to see them succeed in the future,” Nicholas Holzer, a senior at NDSU, said.

Several Bison fans gathered at Herd and Horns in Fargo to see the Bison triumph again.

“For people that couldn’t go to Texas to experience it in person I think it was probably the next best thing because everyone here was cheering for the same team and it felt like a big family all together,” Hans said.

“Frisco is always a cool experience to be down there, but being back in Fargo to watch it and be a part of everybody that’s here is even better I guess,” said Mikkonen.

Even though some new faces will take the field next year, fans are just happy to have the hardware and still come out on top.

As he heads to coach Kansas State next year, Klieman joins former Youngstown State and Ohio State coach Jim Tressel as the only coaches to win four FCS championships.