Hunter Community Supports Man Who Suffered From Blood Clot in Brain, Infection

Moen was diagnosed last summer

HUNTER, N.D. — A benefit called “Go Red for Randy” is supporting a a much–loved person in the community.

Last summer, Randy Moen constantly had terrible headaches. He eventually went to the ER. It turns out he had a blood clot in his brain and an infection.

“My surgeon took part of my skull off. Some infection there. They threw that away, there wasn’t anything to keep,” he said.

The infection caused half his body to be temporarily paralyzed.

“They got to put a piece of plastic up there. And they won’t tell me when they’re going to do it,” he said.

Hundreds of people came out to show their support at the silent auction and barbecue dinner.

Moen has definitely made quite the mark in the community. He works with Hunter Insurance and was on the board that built the Northern Cass School.

“He was always the first to ask, ‘what do they need, it’s fine, I’ll take care of it,’ for any kid, he would always do anything for everybody,” Shari Murray, a colleague, said.

“It’s really great to see all the support. My dad has always been a very generous person, very generous with his time, and he works a lot for the community and it’s great to see people come out and support him and the family,” his son Casey Moen said.

Family is what helps Randy get through the tough times.

“My family comes to see me a lot so that’s nice, but it’s hard to cope with,” he said.

“I like grandpa because he’s sweet and so, so, so lovable,” Ayla, 6, said.

“I love him because he’s funny and he’s handsome and cute,” Paisle, 8, said.

“He’s funny,” Violet, 4, said.

Moen says he’s appreciate of all the support the community has given him.

“It’s wonderful, aren’t they something?” he said.

If you would like to donate to help Randy, click here.

The Lend a Hand Up program is giving $5,000 of boost funding.