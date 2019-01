NDSU Wins FCS National Championship

Bison defeat Eastern Washington 38-24

FRISCO, TX — North Dakota State University defeats Eastern Washington to win their 7th FCS National Championship.

Senior Quarterback Easton Stick lead the way with 3 touchdowns.

Stick went 13-19 with 198 yards with 2 passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

The senior was NDSU’s leading rusher with 118 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

He becomes the all-time winningest Quarterback in the FCS at 49-3 passing former Bison Quarterback Brock Jensen.

Klieman finishes his Bison coaching career going 69-6 and winning four FCS National Championships.

He ties College Football Hall of Famer and former Youngstown State Head Coach Jim Tressel with the most FCS championships all-time.

Klieman will fly back to Fargo with the team and then begin his tenure coaching the Kansas State Wildcats.

We’ll have complete coverage of the Bison win tonight on KVRR Local News following FOX NFL Playoff coverage.