Cass County Deputy Arrested For Driving Under the Influence

40-year-old Burgess Giple of West Fargo was taken into custody around 4 Sunday morning

FARGO, ND — A Cass County Deputy on administrative leave is arrested for driving under the influence.

40-year-old Burgess Giple of West Fargo was taken into custody around 4 Sunday morning by the Fargo Police Department.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Giple has been with the office for less than a year as a non-licensed corrections deputy in the jail.

Giple’s DUI arrest will lead to a separate internal investigation.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner in a statement saying in part, “Although we realize that police officers can make mistakes, they are not above the law

and need to maintain professionalism at all times and be held accountable when necessary.”