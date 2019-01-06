Cass County Deputy Arrested For Driving Under the Influence

40-year-old Burgess Giple of West Fargo was taken into custody around 4 Sunday morning
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — A Cass County Deputy on administrative leave is arrested for driving under the influence.

40-year-old Burgess Giple of West Fargo was taken into custody around 4 Sunday morning by the Fargo Police Department.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Giple has been with the office for less than a year as a non-licensed corrections deputy in the jail.

Giple’s DUI arrest will lead to a separate internal investigation.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner in a statement saying in part, “Although we realize that police officers can make mistakes, they are not above the law

and need to maintain professionalism at all times and be held accountable when necessary.”

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Coach of the Week: West Fargo Softball’s Pat...
West Fargo Police Department Hosts Drug Take Back ...
Beltrami County Corrects Information on Inmate Dea...
West Fargo Paves the Way Through Sheyenne Street R...

You Might Like

Cass County Deputy Arrested For Driving Under the Influence

FARGO, ND -- A Cass County Deputy on administrative leave is arrested for driving under the influence. 40-year-old Burgess Giple of West Fargo was taken into custody around 4 Sunday morning by the Fargo Police Department. A Cass County Sheriff's Office…

Police Seek Man After Stabbing In South Fargo

FARGO, ND -- Police in Fargo are searching for a 20-year-old man in a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital. They are looking for 20-year-old Penja Lawuya who has no permanent address. He is 6'2" and 185 pounds with…

Bison Nation Returns From Frisco

  FARGO, N.D. -- A sea of green and yellow continues to fill Hector International Airport as Bison Nation returns home from their championship weekend in Texas. Travel Incorporated has been booking a charter plane to Dallas every year since NDSU…