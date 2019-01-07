UPDATE: Man Who Died in Car in Grand Forks Identified

UPDATE: Police in Grand Forks have released the name of a man who was found dead in a car in a parking lot near Gateway Drive and Interstate 29.

He was 60-year-old Larry Haroldson who had no permanent address.

The cause of death has not been determined but police say there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

There were no license plates on the car so police don’t know how long it had been there.

The investigation is ongoing.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Police are investigating after they find a male’s body inside a car in Grand Forks.

Detectives from the Investigations Bureau, the Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Ambulance did a welfare check on a man sitting inside a vehicle on the 1200 block of North 47th Street around 5:30 Monday night.

Authorities say there’s no reason to believe there’s a threat and are not seeking any suspects. The investigation is ongoing and the male’s identity is being held until family is notified.