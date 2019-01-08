BBB Offers Tips on Finding Your Perfect Gym Match

A new year can have many people itching to get a start on their New Year’s resolutions.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota suggests you start off by setting your priorities.

“Set your goals,” Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota communications director Bess Ellenson said. “Why are you choosing to get a gym membership? Are you trying to lose weight? Do you just want to get in shape and feel better about yourself? So, really just determine why you’re doing this and this will help kind of guide you in the direction of what sort of facility you should be gearing yourself towards.”

After you determine your goals, the BBB suggests seeing the facility for yourself.

“Sometimes people sign up for memberships without taking a full tour and then they get there and the machines are old and don’t work very well or the locker rooms are really dirty and they’re not happy with the membership they signed up for, so definitely take all of those things into consideration,” Ellenson said.

Before you sign a membership contract, the BBB says to ask about monthly rates, how to get out of the membership, and to read the fine print.

“You know a lot of times contracts have so many words and people just take the sales person’s words for what they’re signing so definitely read the contract carefully and don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions,” Ellenson said. “Memberships are a big financial commitment and you need to know what you are signing up for.”

The BBB offers consumer reviews and profiles of facilities.

