Fargo Man Sentenced For Sexual Abuse Of One-Year-Old Child

Arranged Meeting With Man From Las Vegas To Assault Child In Moorhead

A Fargo man is sentenced to 35 years in prison after setting up a meeting with a Las Vegas man in Moorhead where they both sexually assaulted a one-year-old child.

36-year-old Dustin Kewley first came to the attention of authorities when he began communicating with an undercover officer in Washington, D.C.

After he sent a child porn video, the local FBI office was notified and a child was rescued from Kewley’s house.

During the investigation they uncovered the meeting with Bryan Hogle of Las Vegas.

The men abused the child together at a hotel in Moorhead on May 22, 2017.

Hogle has pleaded guilty to charges and will be sentenced on January 25.