HS Basketball: Shanley And Moorhead Split Tuesday Night Games

Deacon Girls Beat the Spuds; Spud Boys Beat The Deacons

FARGO, N.D. — Moorhead traveled across the border Tuesday night to take on Shanley.

The Girls game was first. It was a back and forth affair. The Deacons only led by six at the half.

The final result came down to the last minute when Shanley pulled away to win 68-61.

In the Boys game, Moorhead led throughout. Shanley kept the Spud lead close only trailing by five at the half.

The Spuds had a big second half to run away with it, beating the Deacons 88-55.