KVRR Gets Special Visitor

FARGO, ND –We had some special visitors this afternoon in the KVRR newsroom.

KVRR Local News co-anchor Alison Voorhees brought in her and her husband Matt’s adorable new baby boy, Hayden.

He is already getting bigger at just about one month old.

Hayden was pretty quiet the entire time he was being passed around the newsroom.

Alison expects to be back at work and on the air in March.

 

