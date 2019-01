Moorhead Boys Hockey Fights Off EGF Comeback to Win 4-3

The Spuds collected goals from Horan, Westra, Kleven and Gramer

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead boys hockey team put Saturday’s 5-0 shutout loss behind them as they edged out East Grand Forks Tuesday.

The Spuds took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission before the Green Wave erased the deficit by the end of the second period.

A quick goal from Tommy Horan 94 seconds into the third put Moorhead up for good. They hung on to win 4-3.