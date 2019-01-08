Petition Proposes Merging North Dakota and South Dakota Into “MegaKota”

Thousands of people have already signed the petition

There’s North Dakota and South Dakota, but what about the idea of combining the two into a state called “Megakota”?

A petition is making its way around the internet asking President Trump to merge North and South Dakota into one state.

It was created by a user named Dillan Stewart. He says his reasoning for starting it is he thinks it would be “pretty cool” to have a state called MegaKota.

“I don’t think it should be combined, because they’ve been separate for so long. It just sounds stupid,” Victoria Srigley of Fargo said.

“I don’t like the name of it at all. Just keep them separate,” Bailey Young, also of Fargo, said.

More than 3,900 people have signed the petition as of this evening with a goal of 5,000 signatures.

