Artists Speak On Human Rights Through Artwork at Plains Art Museum

The art is being showcased at the 2nd annual North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival

FARGO, N.D. – Plains Art Museum is showcasing human rights-focused art of 35 different artists.

Pastor Joe of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is one of the 35 artists participating in the festival.

His piece is called “Bright Sky.”

“This is a painting I did last summer and I was asked to do it by Churches United for the Homeless for their Bright Sky Apartment lobby,” Pastor Joe said. “What’s different about this is it’s a piece designed for a large mosaic, that’s going to be 6 feet by 4 feet.”

The piece has symbols to represent the transition out of homelessness.

“The sky with the moon and the stars is meant to be hopeful,” Pastor Joe said. “When you think of people who are homeless, sometimes they are lying out under the stars at night and they are hoping for a roof over their heads. I love the fact that it brings together artists who focus on a whole range of issues that need to be addressed in our society.”

The second annual North Dakota Human Rights Arts Festival is happening at Plains Art Museum until January 23rd.

It will later move to Bismarck and Grand Forks.

You can help create the mosaic by joining the group at Bright Sky Apartments on Tuesday afternoons from 2-5pm.