NDSU FB Names Roehl as Offensive Coordinator

Tyler Roehl is promoted from tight ends/fullbacks coach

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz has promoted quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg to associate head coach/passing game coordinator and tight ends/fullbacks coach Tyler Roehl to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season.

Hedberg and Roehl have been part of Bison teams that produced four of the top five seasons of total offense in NDSU history including a school-record 7,076 yards in 2018. The Bison also set single-season records with 622 points scored, 85 touchdowns and 4,293 rushing yards last year.

Hedberg has been with the Bison for the past five seasons, tutoring No. 2 overall NFL draft pick Carson Wentz and FCS all-time winningest quarterback Easton Stick. Hedberg has coached four of the top five passing teams in NDSU history with the Bison throwing for a school-record 3,152 yards in 2014. NDSU ranked second last season in FCS for passing efficiency at 169.71, the third-best mark in team history.

Hedberg was the head coach at Minot State for eight seasons from 1982-89 and St. Cloud State for nine seasons from 1999-07 before moving to the FCS level as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois for six years before joining the Bison.

Roehl recently completed his sixth season on the Bison coaching staff. He has been the tight ends and fullbacks coach the past five years under two different offensive coordinators – Tim Polasek (2014-16) and Courtney Messingham (2017-18) – and was an offensive assistant for the Bison in 2011 under former coordinator Brent Vigen.

Roehl has coached All-America fullbacks Connor Wentz and Andrew Bonnet, and has trained four other all-conference performers in fullback Brock Robbins and tight ends Ben Ellefson, Jeff Illies and Lucas Albers. Tight ends and fullbacks have accounted for 38 percent of NDSU’s receiving touchdowns the past five seasons accounting for 2,912 yards and 50 TDs.

NDSU has five assistants from the football coaching staff returning in 2019 including defensive tackles coach Nick Goeser, defensive ends coach Buddha Williams and cornerbacks coach Kody Morgan.