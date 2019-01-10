#BeatType1: Summit League and Sanford Raise Awareness for Diabetes With PSA

FARGO, N.D. — The Summit League and Sanford are raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes with a special PSA video.

The video will play at the men’s basketball game at NDSU tonight and the women’s basketball game tomorrow.

People at the game who have the condition will be recognized.

According to the Summit League, more than one million Americans are fighting Type 1 diabetes, and many of them are children.

“It’s a growing problem and a lot of people battle with this everyday. You have a lot of medical issues out there, and this is one not as many people may know about and we just want to raise awareness for it,” Colleen Heimstead, associate athletic director at NDSU, said.

Some of the other schools also raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes include UND, South Dakota State, and University of South Dakota.